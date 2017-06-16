16 killed as suicide bombers attack University of Maiduguri

No fewer than 16 people, including a suicide bomber have been killed in multiple suicide attacks on the University of Maiduguri, Borno State on Sunday night.

Borno state police spokesman, Victor Isuku has confirmed the suicide bomb attacks.

Isuku, also confirmed that there were other suicide attacks on the town overnight.

A member of the youth vigilante in the town, was reported to have said that the suicide attack was not targeted at the university alone.

He revealed that there were no less than three suicide attacks on Maiduguri on Sunday night.