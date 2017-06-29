250 golfers billed for Ilorin tourney

No fewer than 250 golfers are to converge on Ilorin for a six-day golf tournament. The Captain of the Ilorin Golf Club, Layi Maliki, said at a news conference in Ilorin on Wednesday the Kwara State Government, in conjunction with the Ilorin Golf Club, was organising the tournament that would feature professional and amateur golfers in the country.

Maliki said the event would take place on July 11 to 16, adding that it was part of the activities lined up to celebrate Kwara State at 50.

The 72-hole event, according to him, is scheduled for July 14 to give way for about 150 amateur golfers who will take to the course on July 15 and July 16.

Maliki said the competition is to be managed by Sluqfort Nigeria Ltd, organisers and consultants on golf tournaments.

He said the competition is sponsored by Bus Nigeria Ltd, a business outfit involved in farm produce such as rice and sugarcane plantations in Lafiagi, Kwara State.

Other sponsors of the tournament are Sterling Bank Plc, Lanre Shittu Motors, Yolas Consultants, Chelfom Ltd, Pyramid Ltd, Harmony Holdings, Kwara Internal Revenue Service, ICMA Professional Services and Duravil Engineering Ltd.

The President of the Nigeria Golf Federation Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola is among dignitaries expected at event.