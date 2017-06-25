36,000 Abia youths recieve ICT training

The the Abia State Government has commenced the training of thirty six thousand youths in different vocational studies,under the Education for Employment Programme (E4E )in the state capital Umuahia.

The programme aimed at helping the students to better their lives and make them become entrepreneurs and employers of labour to add to the GDP of the state.

The State coordinator of the programme, Endi Ezengwa said youths between the ages of eighteen and thirty five,(18-35yrs) were drawn from the seventeen local government areas of the state to cover up areas in human capital development.

Ezengwa who stated that the youths have been sorted out according to their areas of specialisation, noted that the pilot programme is on Information and Communication Technology, ICT, which he described as the foundation for

other vocational studies.

The coordinator further stated that apart from the ICT training, the programme will also expose them to other programmes, the centres for the Education for Employment Programme are located in each of the three senatorial zones of the state.