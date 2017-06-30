680 civilian JTF members died repelling Boko Haram – Official

At least 680 members of the Civilian Joint Task Force have died trying to repel Boko Haram terrorists attacks in Borno from 2012 to date.

The groups Legal Officer, Junril Gunda made this known stating that hardly would you hear of any terrorist attack in the state and a member of the group would not be killed.

Gunda said in spite of the high casualty figure, the JTF remains undaunted in its resolve to protect communities in the state from the terrorists.

According to him, no fewer than 23,000 youth vigilantes have been registered under the body to provide civic protection in every nooks and crannies of the state.

He said that the job of the Civilian JTF was purely to stop Boko Haram insurgents from causing havoc in the society.