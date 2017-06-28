Home News Absence of prosecuting witness stalls Abba Moro’s trial
News
Nigeria
0

Absence of prosecuting witness stalls Abba Moro’s trial

0
0
now viewing

Absence of prosecuting witness stalls Abba Moro’s trial

now playing

Sports will not depend on govt funding - Ocheho

now playing

NNPC/Shell Cup: MVP to get UK Varsity's scholarship

now playing

Don't ignore calls for restructuring, Atiku urges FG

now playing

Victims worried over yet-to-be arrested Evan's gang members

now playing

Rangers battle FC Ifeanyi Ubah in NPFL Week 26

Image result for Absence of prosecuting witness stalls Abba Moro's trialThe absence of the fourth Prosecution witness in the ongoing trial of former Minister of Interior,  Abba Moro, has stalled the continuation of trial. before Justice Nnamdi Dimgba of an Abuja Federal High Court.

The prosecuting counsel,  Elizabeth Alabi, informed the court at the resumption of sitting that,  the witness who is a bank official and based in Lagos could not be communicated with during the Sallah break,  and could not be prepared for testimony.

Justice Dimgba reprimanded the prosecution for the excuse it tendered before the court.

He held that if he had decided to strike out the suit for lack of diligent prosecution,  it would have raised several divergent insinuations in various quarters,  before the prosecution urged the court for an adjournment.

Akinlolu Kehinde SAN,  counsel representing the first defendant expressed his disgust and opposed the application for adjournment, urging the court to compel the prosecution to sign an undertaking to have its witness in court,  if the trial court would grant the adjournment.

Chris Uche SAN, who represented the second defendant argued that if the prosecution was not ready to call the next witness,  it should have prepared it’s other witnesses and produced them in court for the matter to move on.

The matter was jointly agreed to be adjourned to October 4, 2017 at the instance of the prosecution.

Related Posts

Don’t ignore calls for restructuring, Atiku urges FG

TVCN 0

Victims worried over yet-to-be arrested Evan’s gang members

TVCN 0

Nigeria seeks $5bn loan from World Bank to boost electricity

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

you may like
News

Don’t ignore calls for restructuring, Atiku urges FG

0
Close