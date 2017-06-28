Absence of prosecuting witness stalls Abba Moro’s trial

The absence of the fourth Prosecution witness in the ongoing trial of former Minister of Interior, Abba Moro, has stalled the continuation of trial. before Justice Nnamdi Dimgba of an Abuja Federal High Court.

The prosecuting counsel, Elizabeth Alabi, informed the court at the resumption of sitting that, the witness who is a bank official and based in Lagos could not be communicated with during the Sallah break, and could not be prepared for testimony.

Justice Dimgba reprimanded the prosecution for the excuse it tendered before the court.

He held that if he had decided to strike out the suit for lack of diligent prosecution, it would have raised several divergent insinuations in various quarters, before the prosecution urged the court for an adjournment.

Akinlolu Kehinde SAN, counsel representing the first defendant expressed his disgust and opposed the application for adjournment, urging the court to compel the prosecution to sign an undertaking to have its witness in court, if the trial court would grant the adjournment.

Chris Uche SAN, who represented the second defendant argued that if the prosecution was not ready to call the next witness, it should have prepared it’s other witnesses and produced them in court for the matter to move on.

The matter was jointly agreed to be adjourned to October 4, 2017 at the instance of the prosecution.