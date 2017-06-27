Adamawa bomb scare: Police arrest suspect who handed bag to 7yr-old

A bomb scare close to the residence of Adamawa State Governor Mohammed Jibrilla has caused Police to cordon off a major road in the area.

Security officers say some suspected Boko Haram militants handed a polythene bag to a seven-year-old to take to other children at the nearby Jimeta Zoo.

The boy took the bag which had light blinking underneath but abandoned it by the road side, before rushing to inform some adults in the Zoo.

Eyewitnesses say the suspected militants later took the bag after none of the children paid attention to it.

But TVC News reliably gathered that one of them was arrested and is now being interrogated.