Aegon Championships : Cilic beats Muller to reach final

Marin Cilic ended Gilles Muller’s 7-match winning run on grass with a 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 victory to reach the final at Queen’s on Saturday.

The 4th-seeded Cilic will play Feliciano Lopez or Grigor Dimitrov in Sunday’s title match at the Wimbledon warm-up event.

Cilic recovered from having his serve broken for the first time in 4 matches this week — in the final game of the second set — to stay on course for a second Queen’s title. He also won it in 2012.

Cilic is the highest remaining seed at the tournament.