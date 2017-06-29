AFN election : Aspirant petitions Osinbajo, Saraki

Disqualified Presidential aspirant of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria, AFN, Olukayode Thomas, has petitioned the Acting President over claims of sports elections manipulation.

Thomas was among more than 150 aspirants disqualified on election day at the Abuja National Stadium.

In a letter titled Atrocities in the national sports federations election, a call on the acting president, the Senate President and the National Chairman of the APC for Justice, Thomas accuses aides of the Minister of Sports, Solomon Dalung, of unjustly barring him and many others from the polls.

The Appeals Committee of the Elections is expected to announce decisions over petitions surrounding the election on Thursday.