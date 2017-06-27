Home Business Afrexim bank raises $750m Eurobond for African lenders
Business
News
Nigeria
0

Afrexim bank raises $750m Eurobond for African lenders

0
0
now viewing

Afrexim bank raises $750m Eurobond for African lenders

now playing

Abia govt trains 36,000 youths in I.C.T.

now playing

U.S. Supreme Court revives parts of Trump's executive order

now playing

At least 15 killed in Argentina School Bus Crash

now playing

CBN engages SMEs operators to stimulate economy

now playing

Economic summit group, others want renewable energy sources

Image result for Afrexim bank raises $750m EurobondThe African Export-Import Bank says it raised a $750 million note under its euro bond initiative–a move to boost lending to African borrowers.

The bank has been involved in African trade and economic integration, financing corporate services in Nigeria and across the continent.

The Executive Vice President in charge of Banking Services, Afreximbank, Denys Denya, said the level of subscription by investors was a testimony to confidence in the bank.

The deal tenor represents the longest that Afreximbank has ever achieved in the euro bond market.

Meanwhile, the bank has approved a $200-million industrialization facility for Egypt to finance small and medium-sized enterprises.

 

Related Posts

Abia govt trains 36,000 youths in I.C.T.

TVCN 0

U.S. Supreme Court revives parts of Trump’s executive order

TVCN 0

At least 15 killed in Argentina School Bus Crash

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

you may like
Business

Abia govt trains 36,000 youths in I.C.T.

0
Close