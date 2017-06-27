Afrexim bank raises $750m Eurobond for African lenders

The African Export-Import Bank says it raised a $750 million note under its euro bond initiative–a move to boost lending to African borrowers.

The bank has been involved in African trade and economic integration, financing corporate services in Nigeria and across the continent.

The Executive Vice President in charge of Banking Services, Afreximbank, Denys Denya, said the level of subscription by investors was a testimony to confidence in the bank.

The deal tenor represents the longest that Afreximbank has ever achieved in the euro bond market.

Meanwhile, the bank has approved a $200-million industrialization facility for Egypt to finance small and medium-sized enterprises.