Home Business Afreximbank raises $750m Eurobond for African borrowers
Business
0

Afreximbank raises $750m Eurobond for African borrowers

0
0
now viewing

Afreximbank raises $750m Eurobond for African borrowers

now playing

Palace to rival West Ham for Iheanacho

now playing

Commonwealth Youth Games : Dalung urges athletes to work hard

now playing

FIFA looking into Russia doping claims

now playing

F-1: Hamilton rejects talks with Vettel after race clashes

now playing

South African sugar farm workers prepare for strike

Image result for afreximbankThe African Export-Import Bank says it raised $750 million note under its euro bond initiative–a move to boost lending to African borrowers.

The bank has been involved in African trade and economic integration, financing corporate services in Nigeria and across the continent.

The Executive Vice President in charge of Banking Services, Afreximbank, Denys Denya, said the level of subscription by investors was a testimony to confidence in the bank.

The deal tenor represents the longest that Afreximbank has ever achieved in the euro bond market.

Meanwhile, the bank has approved a $200-million industrialization facility for Egypt to finance small and medium-sized enterprises.

Related Posts

South African sugar farm workers prepare for strike

TVCN 0

Brexit forces Royal Bank of Scotland to cut workforce

TVCN 0

36,000 Abia youths recieve ICT training

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

you may like
Business

South African sugar farm workers prepare for strike

0
Close