African Arm-Wrestling tourney : More than 50 athletes arrive Lagos

More than 50 athletes have converged on Lagos for the 8th edition of the African Arm-Wrestling Championship.

With accreditation, weighing in and technical grading of fighters and officials concluded on Thursday the stage is set for action on Friday.

Competition will hold in 10 different weight categories starting from 50 kilogrammes with left arm fights on Friday, while the right arm fights hold on Saturday.

Hosts, Nigeria parade the largest contingent of 29 athletes led by national champion, Ralph Ubah.