Agege sole administrator advocates for political inclusion

The youngest sole administrator in Lagos state Gbenga Abiola is now spearheading the advocacy for youths to get involved in governance.

Gbenga Abiola was the guest at an experience sharing event organised by a not for profit organisation; Involve Africa.

A group of young Nigerians, influencers and leaders talked about efforts to structurally give access to young Nigerians in governance.

At the event, the not too young to run bill currently on the floor of the national assembly, was scrutinized.