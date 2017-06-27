Home News Ambode reiterates govt’s commitment to protect rights of citizens
Ambode reiterates govt's commitment to protect rights of citizens

Ambode reiterates govt's commitment to protect rights of citizens

Image result for Lagos LG Poll: Party faithful rally for APC candidatesThe Lagos state government has pledged its commitment to protect and uphold the right of its citizens, to freedom of belief and worship.

The commissioner for Local government and community affairs, Muslim Folami urged the people to be law abiding

He said this at Ibeju Lekki Local council Development Area during Eid prayers.

At Shomolu Local Government, the commissioner for commerce Industry and corporation, Benjamin Olabinjo who represented the Governor urged the people to sustain the spirit of love, tolerance and care.

He said these were demonstrated in the month of Ramadan for the state to grow in peace, progress and prosperity.

