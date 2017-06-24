Home News Ambode reiterates kidnapped students will be freed soon
Ambode reiterates kidnapped students will be freed soon

Image result for Ambode reiterates kidnapped students will be freed soonLagos State governor, Akinwunmi Ambode has once again expressed optimism that the six kidnapped students of a Model college in Igbonla Epe will be released soon.

He said the safety and the security of the state will not be compromised.

State House Correspondent Mariah Olaseinde reports that gunmen suspected to be militants invaded the Lagos State Model College, Igbo Nla Epe in the early hours of May 25 and abducted six students.

Ambode assured the parents and families of the students that he is working twenty four hours with security agencies to make this a reality.

The Lagos state Governor also extends assurances to all residents of his state that Lagos is safe, disclosing that issues of safety and how to tackle the security challenges formed part of his discussions with Acting President Yemi Osinbajo and the service chiefs.

The recent ethnic agitations and calls for restructuring are issues that are a current cause of worry to all Nigerians, but  Ambode is of the opinion that what Nigeria needs now is more of Economic restructuring than political restructuring.

For Governor Akinwunmi Ambode , maintaining a safe state remains of paramount importance to him and he believes his efforts in this direction over the past two years has largely been successful if  the state of Security in Lagos presently were to be compared to what obtained in 2015.

