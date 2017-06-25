Home Politics APC members say no to imposition of candidates
APC members say no to imposition of candidates

APC members say no to imposition of candidates

Members of the All Progressives Congress in Ikosi-Ejinrin Local Council Development Area have cried out against what they term imposition of candidates in the just concluded Primaries election in the area.

Party leaders and youths of the LCDA are accusing member Lagos State House of Assembly representing Epe constituency 2, Segun Olulade of hijacking the polls.

They appeal to the Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode to wade in as the lawmaker has been using his name to divide the party.

They call on State party leaders to address the contentious issues surrounding the whole process before it degenerates further.

