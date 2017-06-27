Army commander faults Police handling of Taraba communal crisis

An army commander has faulted the way police handled the communal crisis in Mambilla Plateau in Taraba State.

A number of persons died in clashes between natives and Fulanis.

And the Acting General Officer Commanding the third division of the Nigerian Army, Brig Gen. Benjamin Ahanotu says the crisis wouldn’t have escalated if police had not forcefully arrested the community leader before dawn.

Some people at a peace meeting were the comment was made, agreed with the army chief.

On his part, Taraba State Governor Darius Ishaku called for tolerance among the nationalities that make up Sardauna Local Government Area of Taraba.