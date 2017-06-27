Home News Army commander faults Police handling of Taraba communal crisis
News
Nigeria
0

Army commander faults Police handling of Taraba communal crisis

0
0
now viewing

Army commander faults Police handling of Taraba communal crisis

now playing

Billionaire kidnapper Evans sues IGP, others

now playing

EFCC raids former Vice President Namadi Sambo's Kaduna home

now playing

Five suicide bombers killed in Molai Borno

now playing

FEC approves inclusion of Corp members in NHIS

now playing

Dogara mourns Suntai, says ex-gov left indelible footprint in Taraba

Image result for Army commander faults Police handling of Taraba communal crisisAn army commander has faulted the way police handled the communal crisis in Mambilla Plateau in Taraba State.

A number of persons died in clashes between natives and Fulanis.

And the Acting General Officer Commanding the third division of the Nigerian Army, Brig Gen. Benjamin Ahanotu says the crisis wouldn’t have escalated if police had not forcefully arrested the community leader before dawn.

Some people at a peace meeting were the comment was made, agreed with the army chief.

On his part, Taraba State Governor Darius Ishaku called for tolerance among the nationalities that make up Sardauna Local Government Area of Taraba.

Related Posts

Billionaire kidnapper Evans sues IGP, others

TVCN 0

EFCC raids former Vice President Namadi Sambo’s Kaduna home

TVCN 0

Five suicide bombers killed in Molai Borno

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

you may like
News

Billionaire kidnapper Evans sues IGP, others

0
Close