Home Business Bayelsa Airport capable of attracting FDI to state – NCMB boss
Business
0

Bayelsa Airport capable of attracting FDI to state – NCMB boss

0
0
now viewing

Bayelsa Airport capable of attracting FDI to state – NCMB boss

now playing

Palace to rival West Ham for Iheanacho

now playing

Commonwealth Youth Games : Dalung urges athletes to work hard

now playing

FIFA looking into Russia doping claims

now playing

F-1: Hamilton rejects talks with Vettel after race clashes

now playing

South African sugar farm workers prepare for strike

Image result for bayelsa international airportThe Bayelsa International Airport has the potential of opening up the state for investments and social – economic activities to thrive.

Those were the words of the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development Monitoring Board, Simbi Wabote after embarking on a tour of the project.

Driving on the 3.5 kilometre runway, officials of the Nigerian Content Development Monitoring Board, led by Executive Secretary, Simbi Wabote were highly impressed with the level of work at the site.

The Terminal building has reached an advanced stage, and the airport when completed, will serve as direct gateway to the world.

Related Posts

South African sugar farm workers prepare for strike

TVCN 0

Brexit forces Royal Bank of Scotland to cut workforce

TVCN 0

36,000 Abia youths recieve ICT training

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

you may like
Business

South African sugar farm workers prepare for strike

0
Close