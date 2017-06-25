Bayelsa Airport capable of attracting FDI to state – NCMB boss

The Bayelsa International Airport has the potential of opening up the state for investments and social – economic activities to thrive.

Those were the words of the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development Monitoring Board, Simbi Wabote after embarking on a tour of the project.

Driving on the 3.5 kilometre runway, officials of the Nigerian Content Development Monitoring Board, led by Executive Secretary, Simbi Wabote were highly impressed with the level of work at the site.

The Terminal building has reached an advanced stage, and the airport when completed, will serve as direct gateway to the world.