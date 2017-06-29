Home Politics Benue state : Court orders arrest of LG chairman
Benue state : Court orders arrest of LG chairman

Image result for benue state mapA magistrate court sitting in Makurdi has issued a bench warrant on the Executive Chairman, Gwer West Local Government Area of Benue State, Francis Ayagah, due to his failure to appear before the court on Tuesday.

Mr. Ayagah was dragged before the magistrate by Wasega John, who also contested against Mr. Ayagah.

He was charged alongside a director of finance in the Benue State Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEB, for criminal conspiracy, fraud and dishonestly receiving money.

The council chairman was accused of receiving salaries from SUBEB despite resigning to contest the council election on March 31, 2016. He was accused of receiving the salaries up till four months after the election.

In his declaration, the Chief Magistrate granted the request of the counsel to the petitioner and ordered the immediate arrest of the chairman.

