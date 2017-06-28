Home News Billionaire kidnapper Evans sues IGP, others
Nigeria
Billionaire kidnapper Evans sues IGP, others

Billionaire kidnapper Evans sues IGP, others

EFCC raids former Vice President Namadi Sambo's Kaduna home

Five suicide bombers killed in Molai Borno

FEC approves inclusion of Corp members in NHIS

Dogara mourns Suntai, says ex-gov left indelible footprint in Taraba

Export Council seeks ECOWAS trade corridor

Suspected billionaire kidnapper, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike also known as Evans has filed a fundamental rights enforcement action to compel police authorities to either charge him to court or release him immediately.

The suit was filed before the Lagos Federal High Court in Lagos.

In the motion ex-parte filed on his behalf by a Lagos-based lawyer, Olukoya Ogungbeje, the suspected kidnapper said he has been detained since June 10th without being charged to court or released on bail.

He listed the Inspector General of Police, the Nigerian Police force, the Commissioner of Police in Lagos and the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, Lagos command as respondents in the suit.

