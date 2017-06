The Royal Bank of Scotland says it will cut more than 400 jobs in UK to be able to focus on growing its small business loans market in India.

The bank said the move was part of a restructuring plan.

Customers of the bank, especially, those in the loans basket, say they are worried by the development.

Uk staff of the bank would be involved in minimal operations concerning credit decisions.

Royal Bank of Scotland is seen as the largest business bank in the UK.