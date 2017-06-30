Budget controversy : Senate insists it has right to tamper with allocations

The war of words between Minister of Works, Power and Housing, Babatunde Fashola and the National Assembly entered a new phase on Thursday with the senate insisting it has the power to tamper with allocations in the budget.

The House of Representatives says Fashola was telling Nigerians half truths on the financing status of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway and the Second Niger Bridge.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Media and Public Affairs Abdulrazak Namdas, disagreed with the minister that there was no existing Public Private Partnership funding agreement for the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

According to Namdas, Fashola is angry with the National Assembly because the legislature removed the N20bn the minister proposed as “contingencies” in the 2017 budget

Fashola had, last week, raised the alarm over the insertion of projects outside the purview of his ministry in the 2017 Appropriation Act by the National Assembly.