Cameroon coach wants scoring striker before Nigeria clash

Cameroon coach Hugo Broos admits he is desperately searching for a goal scoring striker before they face Nigeria in August after his team missed several chances in the 1-1 draw against Australia at the ongoing FIFA Confederations Cup.

The African champions take on the Super eagles in a double header 2018 World Cup Qualifiers in August.

Broos believes a positive result for his team could be dependent on finding a striker who guarantees goals.

At the last Africa Cup of Nations which Cameroon won, defender Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui emerged as top scorer for the team with two goals out of the seven they scored at the Championship which they won in Gabon.

