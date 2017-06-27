Cathedral Church of All Saints in Yobe gets new Bishop

The Anglican Bishop of Damaturu, Rt. Rev. Yohanna Audu has appealed to the Federal and state governments to ease the pain of Christians worshiping in destroyed buildings in the northeast.

The bishop was speaking at his enthronement as the new Anglican Bishop of the Cathedral Church of All Saints in Damaturu, the Yobe state capital.

Michael Oshomah reports that Anglican Bishops are sad that the Boko Haram insurgency has caused devastating damage to churches across the state and the north east as a whole.

They want government to do something about that. The appeal was made during the installation of a new bishop at the Cathedral Church of All Saints in Damaturu.

They want the federal government to provide a conducive atmosphere for Christian worshipers in affected areas of the state by restoring burnt church buildings.

One of the bishops in attendance complained bitterly that worshipers in various churches in Yobe State and the north east in general have been sitting under the scorching sun in the name of worshiping because burnt worship centres are yet to be rebuilt. .

Speaking at the enthronement, the outgoing Bishop, Abiodun Olusegun stressed the significance of investing in education, noting that lack of education is one of the major causes of the Boko Haram conflict.

The enthronement of the new Bishop brought together Christian faithful from across the state, the north east and the country at large.