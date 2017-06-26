Home Business CBN meets SME operators in Lagos
Business
CBN meets SME operators in Lagos

The Central Bank of Nigeria at the weekend, engaged entrepreneurs and residents in Lagos on its various intervention programmes meant to stimulate the economy.

The event came on the heels of a similar forum the apex bank had with Ogun State farmers and Small and Medium scale operators in Abeokuta.

The Deputy Director, Trade and Investment unit, Olu Vincent, said it was important to sensitize the public on what the CBN has done to stimulate the economy.

He noted the the intervention would facilitate economic rebound in the face of oil price volatility

