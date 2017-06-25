Christian cleric tasks FG on rule of law

The Federal Government of Nigeria has been advised to intensify efforts in ensuring that rule of law prevails in the country in order to build a sane and just society.

The Ogun State Overseer of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Edison Daminabo made this known while speaking on selective prosecution and favouritism.

He noted that a nation that fails to stand for something will always fall for everything and may not progress.

He condemned the introduction of politics and nepotism in every dealings in the country and want the law to have its way.