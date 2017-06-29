Clarion Chukwurah receives Houston’s Humanitarian Proclamation Award

Nollywood actress and humanitarian, Clarion Chukwurah has received the city of Houston’s Humanitarian Proclamation Award from the mayor of the city.

The mum of music video producer, Clarence Peters, disclosed this via an Instagram post after receiving the award at the Hilton Houston Galleria.

Expressing her gratitude to God in excitement, she posted : “Received the City of Houston Humanitarian Proclamation Award from the Mayor of Houston at the Ugo Sunday Foundation Inc BE LIFTED GALA Night at the Hilton Houston Galleria, one year after receiving same from the New York State Senate. To Almighty God, I give all the Glory. Amen! Thank you!”

The actress who now resides in the United States where she tied the knot with her lover, Anthony Boyd received the Danny Glover Humanitarian Award in New York from the Senate.

Chukwurah has also been recognized as a peace ambassador for her charity works across Africa by the United Nations.