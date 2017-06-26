Home Sports Commonwealth Youth Games : Dalung urges athletes to work hard
Commonwealth Youth Games : Dalung urges athletes to work hard

Sports minister Solomon Dalung has urged athletes preparing for the Commonwealth Youth Games scheduled to hold in Nassau, Bahamas, in July to work hard for success in the competition.

Dalung, who visited the athletes at the Package B Hostel, National Stadium, Abuja, urged them to believe in themselves.

The minister said he believed in the ability of the athletes to win laurels not only for themselves but for the country.

Nigeria will be represented by 26 athletes taking part in swimming, athletics, beach volleyball, cycling, boxing, tennis and judo.

