Cowboy escapes death as cow goes angry

Cowboy escapes death as cow goes angry

As Muslim faithful prepare for the Eid celebration, it is worth advising that safety must come first.

An incident resembling a matador taking on a bull occurred in Sokoto when a cowboy met an ill-tempered cow as he was trying to lead and tame the cow, the cow went berserk and attacked trying to gore him with its horns.

But the cowboy struggled to protect himself, narrowly missing being knocked down by the massive animal.

It could have been a normal way of taking the bull by the horns; instead, it is the cow taking the man in between its horns.

