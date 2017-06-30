Home News Dearth of social amenities hits Taraba IDP camp
Dearth of social amenities hits Taraba IDP camp

Dearth of social amenities hits Taraba IDP camp

Victims of Ngroje communal crisis in Government Day Secondary School, Sardauna local government, Taraba State have lamented negligence of Government.

Some of the IDPs who spoke to TVC News said they were in pitiable condition in the camp and needed urgent assistance from good spirited Nigerians.

Camp officials who spoke to TVC News listed their challenges to include lack of water, shelter, food and exposure to diseases.

According to them, since  the camp opened, government was yet to provide drugs and other social amenities.

However, they urged Governor Darius Ishaku to take urgent steps to assist the victims particularly nursing mothers.

The camp is hosting no fewer than 2000 persons.

