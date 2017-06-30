Debt crisis : Etisalat Chairman Hakeem Bello-Osagie resigns

The Chairman of Etisalat Nigeria Limited, Hakeem Bello-Osagie, has resigned his position following the approval of a restructuring plan for the telecommunications firm.

His resignation which takes immediate effect, followed the withdrawal of the company’s major shareholder, Emirates Telecommunications Group Company two weeks ago.

Mr. Bello-Osagie, was the surviving shareholder in the embattled mobile operator currently embroiled in a $1.2 billion (about N377.4 billion) loan repayment crisis with a consortium of 13 Nigerian banks.

He is a former Chairman of the United Bank for Africa, UBA,