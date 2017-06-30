Home News Debt crisis : Etisalat Chairman Hakeem Bello-Osagie resigns
Debt crisis : Etisalat Chairman Hakeem Bello-Osagie resigns

Debt crisis : Etisalat Chairman Hakeem Bello-Osagie resigns

Army/Shi'ite scuffle : Court fixes July 6th for judgement

Lagos transforms KAI officials to Sanitation Corps

Certificate forgery : Abuja High Court clears Andy Uba

Tackling corruption : Osinbajo says it's costly to recover stolen funds

Budget controversy : Senate insists it has right to tamper with allocations

Image result for etisalat chairman resignsThe Chairman of Etisalat Nigeria Limited, Hakeem Bello-Osagie, has resigned his position following the approval of a restructuring plan for the telecommunications firm.

His resignation which takes immediate effect, followed the withdrawal of the company’s major shareholder, Emirates Telecommunications Group Company two weeks ago.

Mr. Bello-Osagie, was the surviving shareholder in the embattled mobile operator currently embroiled in a $1.2 billion (about N377.4 billion) loan repayment crisis with a consortium of 13 Nigerian banks.

He is a former Chairman of the United Bank for Africa, UBA,

