Divisive rhetoric : Political leaders call for more restraint

Divisive rhetoric : Political leaders call for more restraint

Related imagePolitical and religious leaders in Abuja have urged more restraint on rhetoric that may lead to division among Nigerians.

They have also assured citizens of their readiness for peaceful resolution of recent agitations for restructuring and secession.

The leaders spoke with journalists after observing Muslim prayers at the Al-nur masjid in Wuse 2 district of Abuja to mark the end of Ramadan where they called for more justice to ensure peaceful coexistence.

After the prayers, Eid-El-Fitr celebration commenced even as prominent Nigerians denounced calls for division while promising more collaboration to end factors fuelling such agitations.

The leaders also urged public officials to urgently ensure that government policies are targeted at reducing rising poverty and economic challenges facing Nigerians.

