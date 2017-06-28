Dogara mourns Suntai, says ex-gov left indelible footprint in Taraba

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Yakubu Dogara, has said he is saddened by the death of former Taraba State governor , Danbaba Danfulani Suntai, who passed on earlier on Wednesday.

In a press statement signed by the Special Adviser to the Speaker on Media and Public Affairs, Turaki Hassan, Dogara prayed the Almighty God to comfort his immediate family.

The Speaker also commiserated with the government and people of Taraba state, saying it was particularly painful because the deceased was a dedicated and purpose driven leader who had the interest of his people at heart and has left indelible footprints on the development landscape of the state.

“I received the news of the death of former governor Suntai with a deep feeling of sadness but God is the author of life, from Him we came and to Him we will return.

To the government and people of Taraba State, I extend my heartfelt condolences, and to his immediate family members who are the ones who will feel the pain more deeply. I pray God comforts you and gives you the fortitude to bear the loss,” the Speaker said.

Suntai, who was a pharmacist by profession, was governor of Taraba State between 2007 and 2011, 2011 to 2015.

He was involved in an ill-fated plane crash in 2012 which kept him away from public functions till his death.