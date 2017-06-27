Eagles won’t rate Cameroon based on Confederation Cup outing – NFF

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) says the Super Eagles would not use the performance by Indomitable Lions of Cameroon at the on-going FIFA Confederations Cup in Russia as yardstick in rating them ahead of their World Cup qualifiers in August.

The Eagles have a double-header with the Lions on August the 28th in Uyo with the return fixture four days later in Limbe.

Cameroun, who are the African champions, were knocked out of the Confederations Cup in Russia on Sunday following a 3-1 defeat to Germany, exiting with one point from three matches.

Secretary General of the NFF, Mohammed Sanusi, says Cameroun hold no threat to Nigeria’s qualification for the World Cup, but will be taken seriously when they face the Eagles in August