Eid-el-fitr: Borno Police to restrict Vehicular movements

As Borno prepares for the EId El Fitri festivities, the Police Command has reintroduced the restriction of vehicular movements in Maiduguri, to forestall any security breaches.

The police ordered that vehicles should be off the road in the early hours of the celebration, when Islamic faithful will be at Prayer Grounds.

The people have had to celebrate religious festivals indoors , in the last six years ,because of Boko Haram insurgency.

The vehicle restriction order was lifted last year, after security operatives pushed back Boko Haram and captured the Sambisa Forest.