Eid-El-Fitr : Buhari wishes Nigerians well via audio message

From London, President Muhammadu Buhari has wished Nigerians Happy Eid-El-Fitr, as muslims mark the end of Ramadan.

He did this by a voice message in Hausa language, released by the Presidency.

In the one minute audio, President Buhari also urged Nigerians to avoid reckless statements.

He said : “I am immensely grateful to God for his mercy in guiding us successfully to conclude another Ramadan fast. My greetings to all Nigerian Muslims and our brother Christians on the occasion of Eid-el-Fitr.

“May the lessons of Ramadan namely; piety, self-denial, prayers and generosity to the poor and needy be with us for all time.

“I, again, appeal to all Nigerians to avoid reckless statements or actions against our fellow countrymen. We should all resolve to live in peace and unity in our great country, which is the envy of many less endowed nations.”