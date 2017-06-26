Eid-El-Fitr : Governors preach peace, love

Governors across the federation have urged Nigerians to shun divisive tendencies, embrace national integration and love in the spirit of Eid-el-Fitr celebrations.

The governors spoke in interviews with reporters, broadcasts as well as in separate statements issued yesterday to mark the end of Ramadan fasting.

Osun State Governor Rauf Aregbesola implored citizens to put the country’s stability and progress at heart before taking decisions on matters of national interest.

Oyo State Governor Abiola Ajimobi congratulated the state’s Muslim community on the successful completion of the holy month of Ramadan.

The governor, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy,Yomi Layinka, in Ibadan, called for spiritual rebirth among the Islamic faithful.

Ajimobi said: “Since Ramadan fasting symbolises the period of spiritual rejuvenation, I urge our Muslim brothers and sisters to continue to put into practice the teachings of Prophet Muhammed.”

Sokoto State Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal called on the citizenry to engage in acts that promote national integration and feeling of brotherhood.

The governor noted that exemplary leadership cannot be achieved without the active and patriotic participation of the citizenry.

He said: “We should, therefore, be ready to individually and collectively give our modest contributions.”

Tambuwal spoke Saturday night in Sokoto in a special sallah broadcast to the people to mark the end of Ramadan and Eid Fitr celebration.