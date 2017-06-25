Home News Eid-El-Fitr: Niger Police ban rallies, procession
Eid-El-Fitr: Niger Police ban rallies, procession

Eid-El-Fitr: Niger Police ban rallies, procession

Image result for Eid-El-Fitr: Niger Police bans rallies, processionThe Niger State Police Command says it has banned all forms of rallies, procession and demonstration in all parts of the state in order to forestall any security breaches during the Eid el Fitri.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, also reminded the people that the law prohibiting the use of firearms was still in force.

He says Muslim faithful attending the sallah prayer would be properly screened .

Elkana warns that the police would deal decisively with anyone that foments trouble in the state

