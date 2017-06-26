Eid-El-Fitr : Ondo Muslims pray after Ramadan

The need to collectively condemn all forms of hate speeches in whatever guise took the center stage at the praying ground in Ondo town where Muslim faithful converge for this year’s Eid Fitri prayers.

The chief imam of Ondo kingdom, Alhaji Bashir Alimi who led prayers for the quick recovery of president Muhammudu Buhari and the nation also called on leaders of all ethnic nationalities to promote unity instead of demonstrating divisive tendencies.

He advised Muslim Ummah to imbibe and live with the lessons of Ramadan even after the observance.

He advised religious and regional leaders to always caution their followers against act that could threaten the unity of the nation.

Alimi described the just ended Ramadan as a special one that has enabled them to pray for the nation to overcome her many socioeconomic, religious and security challenges.