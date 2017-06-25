Home News Eid-el-Fitr : President Buhari urges Nigerians to shun reckless statements
Eid-el-Fitr : President Buhari urges Nigerians to shun reckless statements

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a message of greetings to Nigerian Muslims and Christians on the occasion of the Eid-el-Fitr, urging all citizens to resolve to live in peace and avoid making reckless statements.

According to the Senior Special Assistant to the President, the message reads thus: “I am immensely grateful to God for his mercy in guiding us successfully to conclude another Ramadan fast. My greetings to all Nigerian Muslims and our brother Christians on the occasion of Eid-el-Fitr.

“May the lessons of Ramadan namely; piety, self-denial, prayers and generosity to the poor and needy be with us for all time.

“I, again, appeal to all Nigerians to avoid reckless statements or actions against our fellow countrymen. We should all resolve to live in peace and unity in our great country, which is the envy of many less endowed nations.

“Happy Eid-el-Fitr.”

