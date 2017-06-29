Elections tribunal sacks Senator Sekibo

The Rivers state elections petition tribunal has sacked George Sekibo, as senator representing Rivers east, declaring Andrew Uchendu as the winner of the senatorial election.

It also directed the Independent National Electoral Commission to withdraw the certificate of return issued to Sekibo and issue a fresh certificate of return to Uchendu.

The tribunal based its decision on the argument that Uchendu won the lawful majority vote cast during the Rivers Re-run legislative election.

Uchendu had petitioned the tribunal alleging that INEC failed to take into cognisance the results of some wards and polling units before declaring Sekibo the winner of the polls.