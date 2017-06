Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, has assured Nigerians that the Buhari administration will address the grievances in some parts of the country.

In a statement released by the presidency, the Acting President urged that such grievances be expressed with grace.

Osinbajo who has been meeting with leaders from the North, Southeast and the media over the last two weeks, says the presidency will continue to engage with different segments of the population at different stages and formats.