Everton agree deal for Nigerian striker Onyekuru

English premier league side, Everton have signed Nigerian striker Henry Onyekuru from Belgian club KAS Eurpen.

The Nigerian striker was joint-top scorer in the Belgian top division last season.

Arsenal and West Ham had shown interest in the player but Everton was smartest.

Onyekeru will spend next season on loan at Anderlecht as he does not yet qualify for a United Kingdom work permit.

Lyon have confirmed the signing of Bertrand Traore from Chelsea on a five-year contract.

The French club announced the signing on Twitter.

Lyon president Jean Michel Aulas also said Chelsea will earn 15 percent of any profit from a future sale of the player.

Manchester City hope to wrap up deals for three full-backs before leaving on a pre-season tour of the United States next month.

Dani Alves is expected to be the first through the Etihad door after Juventus agreed to cancel his contract.

The Brazilian was one of Pep Guardiola’s first signings at Barcelona in 2008, and is set to rejoin his old boss on a two-year deal at City.

Manchester United will have to pay up to £40million if they pursue their interest in Nemanja Matic and sign the Serbian midfielder from Chelsea.

Chelsea would be prepared to let Matic rejoin his old boss Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford if they are successful in buying Tiemoue Bakayoko from Monaco.