Ex-militant leaders pledge support for Buhari's Peace initiatives
Ex-militant leaders pledge support for Buhari's Peace initiatives

Ex-militant leaders pledge support for Buhari's Peace initiatives

Qatar demands difficult to meet – U.S.

16 killed as suicide bombers attack University of Maiduguri

CBN meets SME operators in Lagos

Afreximbank raises $750m Eurobond for African borrowers

Palace to rival West Ham for Iheanacho

Image result for Ex-militant leaders pledge support for Buhari's Peace initiativesFormer militant leaders in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State Capital, say they support President Muhammadu Buhari’s peace initiatives for the region.

They made this resolve after a meeting between Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme Brig.-Gen. Paul Boroh and the ex-militant leaders.

Boroh who is also the Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta, reiterated the need for the leaders to meet regularly with officials of the Amnesty Programme.

He asked the leaders to constantly remind the ex-agitators in their camps not to breach the peace in the country.

In order to forestall any security breaches during the Eid el Fitri celebrations, the Niger State Police Command says it has banned all forms of rallies, procession and demonstration in all parts of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, also reminded the people of the state that the law prohibiting the use of firearms was still in force.

He says Muslim faithful attending the sallah prayers would be properly screened .

Elkana warns that the police would deal decisively with anyone that foments trouble in the state

