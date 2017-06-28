Home Business Export Council seeks ECOWAS trade corridor
Export Council seeks ECOWAS trade corridor

Export Council seeks ECOWAS trade corridor

Image result for NIGERIAN EXPORT COUNCILThe Nigerian Export Promotion Council is seeking a platform for trade and investment along the ECOWAS trade corridor to facilitate exports from Nigeria to West African countries.

Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council, Olusegun Awolowo, said the plan, being anchored under a new project known as NEXPORTRADE, would boost exports from Nigeria.

The NEPC boss added that his council has proposed an offshore warehouse to be located in Togo as the first destination of the exports.

This move is targeted at reducing logistics problem being faced by exporters.

