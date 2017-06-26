Home Formula 1 F-1: Hamilton rejects talks with Vettel after race clashes
F-1: Hamilton rejects talks with Vettel after race clashes

F-1: Hamilton rejects talks with Vettel after race clashes

CBN meets SME operators in Lagos

Afreximbank raises $750m Eurobond for African borrowers

Palace to rival West Ham for Iheanacho

Commonwealth Youth Games : Dalung urges athletes to work hard

FIFA looking into Russia doping claims

Image result for F-1: Hamilton rejects talks with Vettel after race clashesLewis Hamilton says he has no intention of speaking to Sebastian Vettel about their collisions in the Azerbaijan GP.

Hamilton branded Vettel’s driving in Baku “dangerous” and “disgusting” after the Ferrari twice hit his Mercedes.

Although race stewards meted out a 10-second stop-and-go penalty against Vettel, the championship leader refused afterwards to admit any wrongdoing – but did tell reporters he would try to contact Hamilton privately.

Vettel accused Hamilton of ‘brake-testing’ him when their cars were running behind the Safety Car during Sunday’s chaotic and controversial Grand Prix before arguing his penalty was “harsh”.

Red Bull’s Daniel Ricciardo won the race with Vettel extending his championship lead 14 points.

