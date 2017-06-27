Home News Fayemi, others caution Nigerian youths against divisive remarks
News
Nigeria
0

Fayemi, others caution Nigerian youths against divisive remarks

0
0
now viewing

Fayemi, others caution Nigerian youths against divisive remarks

now playing

Cathedral Church of All Saints in Yobe gets new Bishop

now playing

National unity : Nigerian youths cautioned against reckless statements

now playing

Okorocha promises to upgrade police training school

now playing

Trump travel ban : U.S. Supreme Court revives parts of executive order

now playing

Police nab five suspected ritualists in Ondo state

Image result for Fayemi, others caution Nigerian youths against divisive remarksA traditional ruler in Ondo State, the Olowa of Igbaraoke, Oba Francis Agbede and Minister of Solid Minerals, Kayode Fayemi, have warned Nigerian youths to avoid reckless statements that threaten the unity of the country.

They gave the warning at the launch of a book written in honour of the Ondo state Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

The event which took place at the International Event Centre in Akure, the Ondo State capital, was attended by personalities including the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Minister of Solid Minerals, Kayode Fayemi, federal lawmakers among others..

The guests present used the event to speak about hate speeches, which have ignited hatred and bad blood among different ethnic groups in Nigeria.

The Olowa of Igbaraoke, Oba Francis Agbede warns that those beating the drums of war should be cautioned, stressing the need for Nigerians to remain united.

On his part, Fayemi lauded the steps taken so far by acting president Yemi Osinbajo and urged Nigerian youths to Shun reckless statements.

The book titled, a credible leader was written by Lewis Asubiojo

Related Posts

Cathedral Church of All Saints in Yobe gets new Bishop

TVCN 0

National unity : Nigerian youths cautioned against reckless statements

TVCN 0

Okorocha promises to upgrade police training school

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

you may like
News

Cathedral Church of All Saints in Yobe gets new Bishop

0
Close