Fayemi, others caution Nigerian youths against divisive remarks

A traditional ruler in Ondo State, the Olowa of Igbaraoke, Oba Francis Agbede and Minister of Solid Minerals, Kayode Fayemi, have warned Nigerian youths to avoid reckless statements that threaten the unity of the country.

They gave the warning at the launch of a book written in honour of the Ondo state Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

The event which took place at the International Event Centre in Akure, the Ondo State capital, was attended by personalities including the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Minister of Solid Minerals, Kayode Fayemi, federal lawmakers among others..

The guests present used the event to speak about hate speeches, which have ignited hatred and bad blood among different ethnic groups in Nigeria.

The Olowa of Igbaraoke, Oba Francis Agbede warns that those beating the drums of war should be cautioned, stressing the need for Nigerians to remain united.

On his part, Fayemi lauded the steps taken so far by acting president Yemi Osinbajo and urged Nigerian youths to Shun reckless statements.

The book titled, a credible leader was written by Lewis Asubiojo