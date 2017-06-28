Home Health FEC approves inclusion of Corp members in NHIS
FEC approves inclusion of Corp members in NHIS

FEC approves inclusion of Corp members in NHIS

Image result for FEC approves inclusion of corp members in NHISThe Federal Executive Council has approved the inclusion of youth corps members into the National Health Insurance Scheme.

Health Minister, Isaac Adewole, told State House correspondents after the FEC meeting on Wednesday.

He said the inclusion was aimed at preventing unnecessary deaths among youth corps members across the country.

National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, will now collaborate with the Scheme to improve healthcare services to serving corps members throughout their one-year mandatory service year.

