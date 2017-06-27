Federer beats Zverev to win Gerry Weber Open in Halle

Roger Federer warmed up for Wimbledon by winning a record ninth title at the Gerry Weber Open in Halle, Germany.

The 35-year-old Swiss, who is aiming for a record 8th Wimbledon crown and 19th Grand Slam title, beat Alexander Zverev 6-1, 6-3 in 53 minutes.

German Zverev, beat Federer in last year’s semi-final.

Federer, who dropped just nine points on his serve, has won 4 titles this year, a tally matched only by long-time rival Rafael Nadal.

Federer won the Australian Open in January – his first Grand Slam success in 5 years – he claimed the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells and won also the Miami Open.