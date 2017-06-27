Home Athletics Federer beats Zverev to win Gerry Weber Open in Halle
Federer beats Zverev to win Gerry Weber Open in Halle

Image result for Federer beats Zverev to win Gerry Weber Open in HalleRoger Federer warmed up for Wimbledon by winning a record ninth title at the Gerry Weber Open in Halle, Germany.

The 35-year-old Swiss, who is aiming for a record 8th Wimbledon crown and 19th Grand Slam title, beat Alexander Zverev 6-1, 6-3 in 53 minutes.

German Zverev, beat Federer in last year’s semi-final.

Federer, who dropped just nine points on his serve, has won 4 titles this year, a tally matched only by long-time rival Rafael Nadal.

Federer won the Australian Open in January – his first Grand Slam success in 5 years – he claimed the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells and won also the Miami Open.

