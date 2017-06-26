Female lawyers charge women to rise up against domestic violence

More women have been challenged to rise up to the task of bringing to an end, all forms of violence against women and children in the country.

The call was made at the 30th anniversary cerebration of the International Federation of Women Lawyers, FIDA in Rivers State where emphasis was made on protection of the rights of vulnerable members of the society.

FIDA was founded in Nigeria 53 years ago in 1964, but the group is only celebrating 30 years of existence in Rivers State.

While delivering the keynote address, the wife of the governor of Rivers State, Justice Eberechi Suzzete Nyesom-Wike noted that the potentials of women in the society are still being undermined.

She however lamented that many women have themselves contributed to the problem.

The highlight of the occasion was the setting up of small-scale businesses for 15 indigent women and the presentation of food items to 30 others by FIDA under its feed the family scheme.