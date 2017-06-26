Femi Gbajabiamila secures freedom for 40 Kirikiri inmates on birthday

As Muslims commemorated Eid-El-Fitr on Sunday, 40 inmates of the Kirikiri medium prison regained their freedom through the Nigeria Prison Decongestion Initiative of the Majority Leader of the House of Representatives.

The inmates benefited from the Nigerian Decongestion Initiative commemorating the 55th birthday of the Majority Leader of the House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila.

The initiative sought to release inmates from various regions across the country with misdemeanor charges who have found it difficult to pay penalties and charges.

The Kirikiri medium security prison originally built to house 1,500 inmates is now home to 3, 553 prisoners. This problem, the deputy comptroller of prison says has made Nigerian prisons fall short of their main purpose of reformation.

For Mr Gbajabiamila, the end of the Ramadan fast will be incomplete if the inmates do not get a second chance to go and sin no more.